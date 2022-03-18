Subjective Share Anthemic New Single “Breakout” Featuring LaMeduza

Home News Federico Cardenas March 18th, 2022 - 8:52 PM

Subjective, the duo of DJ and producer Goldie alongside producer and engineer James Davidson, has released a new track titled “Breakout.” The rave-influenced track features singer LaMeduza on vocals. “Breakout” comes from the electronic duo’s upcoming album The Start of No Regret, set to release May 20 through Three Six Zero Recordings/Sony Music.

The track starts out simple, offering a droning synth along with a dance beat, before introducing a bouncing piano line influenced by 90’s rave music along with soul vocals from LaMeduza. The song continues to grow and expand, with Meduza’s vocals fusing with the background synths to create magical soundscapes, offering a sound as uplifting as it is catchy. “Breakout” is intended as a favorite for the band to perform live, fusing together the latest cutting edge techniques in electronic music with many nostalgic nods to the music of the past. In its four and a half minute runtime, “Breakout” offers much for multiple generations of electronic music fans to enjoy. Watch the visualizer and lyric video for “Breakout” via YouTube below.

Subjective’s Goldie described his thought process when writing the track in a statement, explaining that he “always had this idea of ‘Breakout’ being a rave anthem from the 90’s that had all of a sudden grown up. Instead of it being one hook, it’s got two verses , two bridges and two choruses. I love the tune, it’s a rave anthem that signifies all that a great rave track is about. Fantastic vocals by the amazing Krizia. ‘Breakout’ is all about that festival vibe, sunlight, going out with your friends and hearing a vocal that you really love and treasure.” The duo’s engineer James Davidson went on to add that he “always wanted to do a rave piano track like breakout and this was the perfect time to do it with the amazing LaMeduza on board.”

Interested fans have the option to pre-order Subjective’s The Start of No Regret here.