Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World For February 2023 Release, Confirm Tour Dates, Share New Song “Fallout”

Yo La Tengo has announced that their sixteenth album, Your Stupid World, will be released on February 10 via Matador. They have also released its lead single “Fallout.” The song is indie-rock at its best. Check it out below.
This Stupid World contains nine tracks and is noted as the most live-sounding Yo La Tengo album in years. It is also produced, mixed and written by the band themselves, giving listeners a journey through each song. It is their first in two years, following 2020s Sleepless Nights. See the full tracklist below. The band will also be hitting the road in support of the new LP. The North American leg kicks off with back-to-back nights in Seattle, WA, with additional stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Nashville, Brooklyn and Chicago. It is set to conclude on March 26 in Minneapolis, MN. They will then head to Europe, which kicks off in Dublin on April 10. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Check out the full itinerary below.
Next month, the band will be playing eight shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, which will begin on December 18 and conclude on December 25. The first six shows are sold out but tickets still remain for the last two. They can be purchased on the band’s website.
This Stupid World Tracklist:
1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown
2. Fallout
3. Tonight’s Episode
4. Aselestine
5. Until It Happens
6. Apology Letter
7. Brain Capers
8. This Stupid World
9. Miles Away
Yo La Tengo Tour Dates:
12/18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12/19 -New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12/20 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12/21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12/22 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12/23 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
12/25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
02/15 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
02/16 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
02/17 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo
02/19 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
02/20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
02/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
02/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
02/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
02/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
02/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom
03/09 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
03/10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
03/11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel
03/13 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
03/14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East
03/16 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater
03/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
03/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03/19 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls
03/22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
03/24 – Chicago, IL – Metro
03/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
03/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
04/10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia
04/12 – Manchester, England – New Century Hall
04/13 – Bristol, England – SWX
04/14 – London, England – The London Palladium
04/16 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
04/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
04/19 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – LantarenVenster
04/20 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefaehrlich
04/21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Bremen Teater
04/23 – Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theatre
04/24 – Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory
04/25 – Berlin, Germany – Festaal Kreuzberg
04/27 – Paris, France – La Cigale
04/29 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo
04/30 – Murcia, Spain – Warm Up Festival
05/02 – Madrid, Spain – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío
05/03 – Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27
Photo Credit: Nathan Edge