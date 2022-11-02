Yo La Tengo Announce New Album This Stupid World For February 2023 Release, Confirm Tour Dates, Share New Song “Fallout”

Home News Roy Lott November 2nd, 2022 - 11:02 PM

Yo La Tengo has announced that their sixteenth album, Your Stupid World, will be released on February 10 via Matador. They have also released its lead single “Fallout.” The song is indie-rock at its best. Check it out below.

This Stupid World contains nine tracks and is noted as the most live-sounding Yo La Tengo album in years. It is also produced, mixed and written by the band themselves, giving listeners a journey through each song. It is their first in two years, following 2020s Sleepless Nights. See the full tracklist below. The band will also be hitting the road in support of the new LP. The North American leg kicks off with back-to-back nights in Seattle, WA, with additional stops in Portland, Los Angeles, Nashville, Brooklyn and Chicago. It is set to conclude on March 26 in Minneapolis, MN. They will then head to Europe, which kicks off in Dublin on April 10. Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Check out the full itinerary below.

Next month, the band will be playing eight shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, which will begin on December 18 and conclude on December 25. The first six shows are sold out but tickets still remain for the last two. They can be purchased on the band’s website.

This Stupid World Tracklist:

1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown

2. Fallout

3. Tonight’s Episode

4. Aselestine

5. Until It Happens

6. Apology Letter

7. Brain Capers

8. This Stupid World

9. Miles Away

Yo La Tengo Tour Dates:

12/18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12/19 -New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12/20 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12/21 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12/22 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12/23 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12/24 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

12/25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

02/15 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/16 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

02/17 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo

02/19 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

02/20 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

02/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02/24 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

02/25 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

02/26 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

02/27 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom

03/09 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

03/10 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

03/11 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel

03/13 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

03/14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East

03/16 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

03/17 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

03/18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03/19 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

03/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr Smalls

03/22 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

03/24 – Chicago, IL – Metro

03/25 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

03/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

04/10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

04/12 – Manchester, England – New Century Hall

04/13 – Bristol, England – SWX

04/14 – London, England – The London Palladium

04/16 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

04/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

04/19 – Rotterdam, Netherlands – LantarenVenster

04/20 Hamburg, Germany – Uebel & Gefaehrlich

04/21 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Bremen Teater

04/23 – Cologne, Germany – Gloria Theatre

04/24 – Prague, Czech Republic – MeetFactory

04/25 – Berlin, Germany – Festaal Kreuzberg

04/27 – Paris, France – La Cigale

04/29 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

04/30 – Murcia, Spain – Warm Up Festival

05/02 – Madrid, Spain – Warner Music the Music Station Príncipe Pío

05/03 – Bilbao, Spain – Santana 27

Photo Credit: Nathan Edge