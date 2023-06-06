Wilco Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News James Reed June 6th, 2023 - 2:38 PM

Wilco has announced a fall U.S. Tour including three nights at the theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles and two nights at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre. In addition, there will be other dates in Texas, Missouri, Colorado, and more. The upcoming tour floors the release of Wilco’s most recent album, Cruel Country. Cruel Country has been hailed “a magnum opus” by The New York Times and named one of the year’s best by Rolling Stone, Variety, Uproxx, InsideHook, and more. Earlier this year, Wilco appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers to perform album highlight, “Tired of Taking It Out on You”.

Shortly after Wilco’s fall tour, Jeff Tweedy will release his third book: World Within a Song: Music That Changed my Life and the Life that Changed My Music. It comes out November 7th via Dutton. In addition, Tweedy will embark on a run of solo dates in June and July. This includes a four-night stand in Brooklyn.

A full list of both Wilco and Jeff Tweedy solo dates is listed below. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday.

Purchase Tickets to See Wilco Live

Purchase/Stream Cruel Country

Pre-order WORLD WITHIN A SONG: Music That Changed My Life and Life that Changed My Music

Wilco Tour Dates (New Dates in Bold):

Thu. Aug. 10 – Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten

Sat. Aug. 12 – Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

Mon. Aug. 14 – St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada

Wed. Aug. 16 – Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella

Thu. Aug. 17 – Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

Sat. Aug. 19 – Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Sun. Aug. 20 – Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival

Tue. Aug. 22 – Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

Thu. Aug. 24 – San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival

Fri. Aug. 25 – Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

Sun. Aug. 27 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Aug. 28 – Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Wed. Aug. 30 – London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

Thu. Aug. 31 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Sat. Sep. 2 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Sun. Sep. 3 – Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Tue. Sep. 5 – Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

Wed. Sep. 6 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+

Fri. Sep. 8 – Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Sep. 9 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

Mon. Sept. 25 – Wichita, KS @ Wave *

Tue. Sep. 26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

Thu. Sep. 28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Fri. Sep. 29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

Sun. Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 3 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Wed. Oct. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thu. Oct. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Fri. Oct. 6 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Sun. Oct. 8 – Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Wed. Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Fri. Oct. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Sat. Oct. 14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre*

Mon. Oct. 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Tue. Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Wed. Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Sun. Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Mon. Oct. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Wed. Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Thu. Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Fri. Oct. 27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

Sat. Dec. 2 – Wed. Dec. 6 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

+ w/ Anna Miekie

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:

Mon. June 19 – South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*

Wed. June 21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Fri. June 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Sat. June 24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made * [SOLD OUT]

Sun. June 25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Tue. June 27 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Wed. June 28 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]

Tue. July 18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall* [SOLD OUT]

Wed. July 19 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *

Fri. July 21 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. July 22 – Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *

Sun. July 23 – Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *

Tue. July 25 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *

Wed. July 26 – Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *

Fri. July 28 – Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

Sat. July 29 – Vernon, BC – Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^