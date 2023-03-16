Wilco Reveals Return Of Concert Experience ‘Sky Blue Sky’

Home News Dita Dimone March 16th, 2023 - 8:17 AM

Wilco announces the return of Sky Blue Sky, a destination concert experience in Mexico. From December 2-6, 2023, fans can join Wilco in the beautiful Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya for an unforgettable five-day musical event.

“Sky Blue Sky is something we feel lucky we get to do and look forward to every time we put one together. We love sharing music with our friends, and we love getting together with everyone in the sun. It’s nice to step out from under the clouds every now and then,” says Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

Pre-sale for returning guests begins March 21; Public On Sale Begins March 22 at 1 pm ET

www.wilcoskybluesky.com

This once-in-a-lifetime event will feature exclusive performances from Wilco and special guest artists, as well as unique activities and experiences that bring fans closer to their favorite bands. With its stunning beaches and vibrant culture, Riviera Maya is the perfect backdrop for this incredible musical journey that this year includes: performances from Father John Misty, Sylvan Esso, Lucinda Williams, Waxahatchee, Kevin Morby, Jeff Tweedy, Built To Spill, Makaya McCraven, Cate Le Bon, Bartees Strange & More.

A unique experience is offered by Sky Blue Sky that goes beyond the music. Packages start at $1899 per person and include meals, beverages, concerts, and activities. In addition to morning yoga, poolside games, artist-led workshops, and more, guests can also book excursions to explore the local culture and natural beauty of the area.

Sky Blue Sky’s third edition gives fans two choices of accommodation: suites at Hard Rock Hotel with a full takeover, or a limited number of upgraded suites at UNICO 20°87° Resort, 15 minutes away. UNICO is an adult-only, luxurious all-inclusive resort, featuring upscale accommodations and amenities. Guests here can enjoy complimentary door-to-door shuttle service to Hard Rock for event-curated shows and activities.

To purchase tickets visit: www.wilcoskybluesky.com.

Sky Blue Sky Lineup:

Wilco (3 shows)

Father John Misty

Sylvan Esso

Lucinda Williams

Waxahatchee

Kevin Morby

Jeff Tweedy

Built To Spill

Makaya McCraven

Cate Le Bon

Bartees Strange

The Autumn Defense

Eucademix

Mint Field