Muse Alters Setlist for Concert in Malaysia, Matt Healy Comments

Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 4:49 PM

According to consequence.net, rock band Muse revised their setlist the Malaysia concert one week after the country’s government prematurely canceled a performance by rock band The 1975.

The revision was announced through concert promoter Hello Universe ahead of Muse’s show on July 29 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium as part of band’s Will of the People World Tour.

Concert organizer Adam Ashraf told Rojak Daily, “They called us shortly after [The 1975] incident went global. After discussions, they decided to pull one song out of the setlist due to the title of the song. It’s nice to know they’re eager to entertain while also respecting the guidelines.”

Muse revised the set list by taking off “We Are Fcking Fcked” from their 2022 LP Will of the People and replaced it with “Resistance,” from 2009’s The Resistance.

The 1975 saw their set at Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes Festival got cancelled due to frontman Matty Healy’s on-stage antics, which included visibly drinking, destroying a festival drone and kissing bassist Ross MacDonald despite the country’s strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

In response to Muse’s setlist alteration, Healy posted two screenshots on his personal Instagram Story. The first one was a repost of a Muse pre-order message that read “Join The Resistance” with Healy adding “Sick” above it. In the next post the singer shared an article by NME that covered Muse’s setlist self-censorship along with the caption saying “…oh.”

Healy was criticized by the Malaysian LGBTQ+ community for potentially putting locals at risk and now the band faces a class-action lawsuit from artists and vendors affected by the festival’s early termination.

