Jack White Pays His Respects to the Late Legend Paul Reubens

Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to stereogum.com, actor Paul Reubens passed away at age 70 following a private battle with cancer. Reubens and his character Pee-wee Herman were an inspiration for many people including Jack White, who posted a tribute to the actor on Instagram.

“The great Paul Reubens has moved on to a better place. Creator of the genius character Pee Wee Herman, and an actor and comedian of incredible talent, Paul was a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need. A generous soul who never forgot a birthday or christmas card for those he loved. He had incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life. I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly. I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you.” – Jack White III. #paulreubens.”

Reubens made an appearance in the music video for the Raconteurs’s single “Steady, As She Goes” back in 2006. Then in 2021 Reubens reunited some of the Pee-Wee’s Playhouse cast for a radio special, where White made a guest appearance on.