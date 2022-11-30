Palm Tree Music Festival’s Debut In Aspen To Feature Kygo And Jack White

Home News Federico Cardenas November 30th, 2022 - 11:22 PM

The Palm Tree Music Festival is set to make its debut in the city of Aspen, Colorado early next year. Nearly three months ahead of the fest, Palm Tree Music Festival Aspen has officially announced the lineup for its inaugural 2023 installment. The festival will take place from February 24 to February 25 at the Rio Grande Park in Aspen.

Headlining the event will be the Norwegian DJ and electronic music producer Kygo, as well as the legendary singer-songwriter and White Stripes front man Jack White. Joining the two headliners will be the DJ and songwriter Gryffin, singer and multi-instrumentalist King Princess, indie pop outfit Cannons and indie electronic duo Forrester.

Speaking on the upcoming Aspen festival, Kygo says: “I can’t wait to bring Palm Tree Festival to Aspen this winter. I’ve played at Belly Up and the X Games before but this one is going to be very special. The lineup has some amazing artists and it’s right in downtown Aspen so it’s going to be a fun one!”

Myles Shear, co-founder of Palm Tree Crew, says that “We are super proud to launch our first winter edition of Palm Tree Music Festival in Aspen and build something that has never been done during the peak winter season in the middle of downtown Aspen. Palm Tree Crew is making history here in Aspen and we are stoked to finally see this event come to life.”

David and Danny Goldberg of Belly-Up Aspen echo the same sentiment: “We are very excited to bring Palm Tree Music Festival to our hometown during what is one of our favorite times of the year. Kygo, Myles and C3 are all family and partners we love to work with. To be able to produce an event like this here in our community is something we have been diligently working on for a long time.”

Tickets for the event will be made available at the festival’s website on December 2, following pre-sales beginning on December 1.

Jack White has recently announced a new live album recorded during his Supply Chain Issues Tour. Earlier this year, King Princess their second studio album, Hold On Baby.

