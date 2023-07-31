Aphex Twin Shares Mind-Bending New Video For “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 31st, 2023 - 5:00 PM

According to pitchfork.com, artist Aphex Twin returned last week with Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760, which is his first EP in five years and now Twin has shared the first video in the same timespan.

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” short is directed by Richard D. James’s longtime collaborator Weirdcore and the video ends with a dedication to James’s late parents Lorna and Derek James.

As a whole, “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” is a great tune due to how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with a catchy musical vibe and the drum playing brings a heavy mix of electronic pop and rock. Some listeners will surely be dancing along to the music.

Last week, Twin’s SoundCloud account was updated with a pair of previously unreleased tracks called “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” and “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc.”