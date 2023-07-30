Be Your Own Pet Shares Thrilling New Single “Big Trouble”

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 30th, 2023 - 4:04 PM

Nashville-based garage-punk band Be Your Own Pet, which had previously broken up in 2008, recently got back together last year. Last Wednesday, July 26th, the band released their newest single, “Big Trouble,” in preparation for the release of their upcoming album Mommy next month. Listen to the new single via the official YouTube video below.

“Big Trouble” carries all the energy of a classic riot grrrl-feminist punk anthem, with a high-treble guitar riff and deep bassline behind energetic lyrics as Jemima Pearl demands, “I want wages for housework! I want childcare for free! I want on-demand abortions! Full body autonomy!” The song has an upbeat and catchy sound, but is still angry and assertive.

In a press release, when talking about the new song, Pearl said, “I live in a country that has taken away the basic human right to an abortion and then has the audacity to ask ‘Why are you so angry?’ ‘Big Trouble’ is about how the daily injustices are all connected to the overarching societal issues of living in a patriarchy.”