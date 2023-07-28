Descendents Cancels Several Europe Shows After Milo Aukerman Suffers From Heart Attack

Home News Parker Beatty July 28th, 2023 - 6:52 PM

Photo Credit – Justin Cabrera

Legendary punk rockers Descendents have canceled all upcoming shows on their European tour after vocalist Milo Aukerman suffered a heart attack. As reported by Brooklynvegan.com, the news broke early this morning (July 28), leading to their removal from the Barna ‘n’ Roll Warm Up lineup that was scheduled for tonight. Four dates in August have been canceled as well, with August 12 currently being the band’s scheduled return to the stage.

“We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows,” the band said in a statement. “Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again. Hope to see you soon.”

Just a week ago, Descendents announced on their Instagram that in the band’s 40 years of existence, a recent date in Quebec was only the fourth show they’ve ever had to cancel. Even with these upcoming European dates that will now no longer come to fruition, this is still an incredibly impressive feat.