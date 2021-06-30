Descendents Blasts Through “New” Song “Like The Way I Know”

Home News Ellie Lin June 30th, 2021 - 12:10 PM

Punk rock band Descendents shared a song off of their upcoming album, 9th & Walnut called “Like the Way I Know.” “Like the Way I Know,” though released on June 28, 2021, was written back in 1977 when the band was in its early years. 9th & Walnut, due out July 23, 2021 via Epitaph Records features never before heard material from the band that was written between 1977 and 1980.

The song is only 56 seconds long, but it’s fast-paced and lively. Right off the bat, the guitar and drums work overtime to keep the listener energized and engaged, joined shortly by Milo Aukerman on vocals. Aukerman sings, “When I walk down the street people can’t resist to stare/I don’t exist and I’m not really there/Getting scared, I wanna get outta here/Cuz people ‘round here ain’t like the way I know.” The song is a testament to how the Descendents contributed to the punk rock genre– its themes focus on feeling out-of-place and like a loner and its sound is a classic punk rock sound.

“One of the very first Descendents songs, written in 1977, by (founding member) David Nolte, about how living in Hermosa Beach made him feel like a freak,” said drummer Bill Stevenson on “Like the Way I Know” in a press release.

9th & Walnut is the first time since the band’s 1996 album Everything Sucks that the original lineup has worked on the record. Part of the album was recorded in 2002, and the rest was recorded in 2020. The album features Milo Aukerman on vocals, the late Frank Navetta on guitar, Bill Stevenson on drums and Tony Lombardo on bass.

Descendents were recently announced as part of the lineup for the Salty Dog music festival cruise. They will also be supporting the band Rise Against on tour in summer 2021.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson