Hate Crime Investigation Underway After Noose Found Near Lyle Lovett’s Band’s Tour Bus

July 26th, 2023

Police in Billings, Montana, are investigating a hate crime as one of the musicians who performs with Lyle Lovett and His Large Band said he found a noose hanging from a light pole near the group’s tour bus.

According to CNN, band member Charles Rose, who is White, said he found the noose Sunday morning, ahead of the group’s performance in the city that night. “I just went back out to our bus to get something and saw this hanging a few feet from the bus door. I don’t recall seeing it when we first arrived this morning,” Rose said in a Facebook post that included a picture of a noose. “Scary. Needless to say, I took it down.”

The city’s mayor, Bill Cole, issued a statement on Tuesday regarding the incident. “As of Monday afternoon, the Billings Police Department does not have any witnesses to determine who placed the noose on the light pole or what their intention might have been.” He continues to say “Investigators have so far been unsuccessful in finding any cameras that may have captured the incident.“We condemn any hateful speech or symbols of hate in our community.”