Bishop Briggs Shares Alluring Music Video for Song “Bad”

Home News Roy Lott July 26th, 2023 - 10:59 PM

multi-platinum singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs shares her music video for “Bad” via Arista Records. The track is off her recently released When Everything Went Dark EP while the official “Bad” music video marks her directorial debut. Check it out below.

“The truth is I have been undoing parts of my past for as long as I can remember. I think that’s part of being a woman and a human. When I was little, there was a huge emphasis on being “good” and a big part of being “good” was based on being polite,” Briggs says about the music video. “As I have grown up and experienced many iterations of #metoo, I’ve found that sometimes speaking the truth isn’t “polite” or “good” or “pretty.” Sometimes it’s bad, ugly and honest. I’d rather we see women being the latter and every detail in this music video puts emphasis on finding your voice no matter how hard it is to speak out. Thank you for taking the time to watch.”

“Bad” follows previously released tracks “Reborn” and “Baggage.”

The singer will be kicking off her co-headline Don’t Look Down Tour with MisterWives this fall across North America with support from Natalie Jane and Raffaella.