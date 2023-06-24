Bishop Briggs Releases New Single “Reborn” From Upcoming EP ‘When Everything Went Dark’

Home News Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 4:26 PM

Bishop Briggs has finally released her latest single “Reborn,” from her upcoming album When Everything Went Dark. Below is the official music video for “Reborn.”



The Song features Bishop Briggs’s powerful singing alongside cathartic vocals in the background. The music video showcased many dance movements with only movement from the upper torso, and showcasing them through uncommon mediums like through a mirror, or through a split screen. This choice of having two corresponding actresses on the screen can let audiences see Briggs’ singing and her dancing simultaneously. The dance moves really embodied the theme of struggling to break through limitations to finally become one’s self, with the dancer showing almost self-hurting and self-defending dance moves, performing contradicting moves that vividly shows the struggling feeling from the song.

“Reborn” is the opener for her new EP When Everything Went Dark. When commenting on this upcoming album, Briggs says that “When I was little, I would sleep with a night light that filled my bedroom with warmth as I drifted off to sleep. Something about the afterglow made me feel protected, as if someone was staying awake looking out for me.” As she grew older, she “learned to truly rest you have to feel that safety deep in your body.” And that she has “had a lot of difficulty shutting my eyes despite feeling completely exhausted.”

She added on that the album “has been my solace as I try to process what’s happened in my life the past few years. It was and continues to be the little night light in the corner of my room begging me to be switched on because without its comfort I don’t know where I’d be today.”

