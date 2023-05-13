Bishop Briggs Releases New Single “Baggage”, Announces New EP, Fall Tour Dates

Home News Simon Li May 13th, 2023 - 12:34 PM

After “superhuman,” which was received by public and critics alike, Bishop Briggs has just released the music video on her latest single, “Baggage,” as well as her new EP When Everything Went Dark, which would be out at June 23rd, alongside the announcement of the Don’t Look Down Tour with MisterWives.

The music video showcased Bishop and other characters fighting their melancholy and their anger that is illustrated as blue dots on their bodies, with the music expressing a sense of sadness and catharsis. Bishop commented that the song is inspired by the sorrows she hides to herself. “Outwardly I would have fleeting moments of socially acceptable niceties and then the minute I was alone I would dissociate, completely unable to function.”

She says that it was these two extremities that inspired her to write this song. “I wanted this music video for ‘Baggage’ to show that our blue circles aka our trauma can be meticulously hidden even if someone appears okay on the outside.” She expresses her hopes that the viewers would “know that they are not alone and that there’s a community of people waiting to be supportive.” Below is the track list of her new EP When Everything Went Dark. Below is the music vidoe for “Baggage.”

When Everything Went Dark track list

Reborn Baggage Cherry on Top Bad High Water superhuman

Alongside this announcement came the co-headline of the Don’t Look Down Tour with MisterWives, set in this fall and across North America, with tickets available now. Below is the tour schedule.

Don’t Look Down Tour Dates w/ MisterWives:

9/8/23 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN

9/9/23 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

9/10/23 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

9/12/23 – The Anthem – Washington, DC

9/15/23 – The Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

9/16/23 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

9/17/23 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

9/19/23 – History – Toronto, ON

9/20/23 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

9/22/23 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

9/23/23 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

9/24/23 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

9/26/23 – Egyptian Room at Old National Center – Indianapolis, IN

9/27/23 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH

9/29/23 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

9/30/23 – Grinders KC – Kansas City, MO

10/1/23 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

10/4/23 – House of Blues – Houston – Houston, TX

10/6/23 – House of Blues – Dallas – Dallas, TX

10/9/23 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

10/10/23 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA

10/11/23 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

10/13/23 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

10/15/23 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA