My Chemical Romance Played “Demolition Lovers” in Their Hometown New Jersey Show for The First Time in 18 Years

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock band My Chemical Romance have been doing a successful reunion tour for some time now and last night the band played at the Prudential Center New Jersey where they performed an epic homecoming concert. The best part of the entire show was when My Chemical Romance’s lead singer Gerard Way’s outfit resembled a bat while the band performed their hit closing track from their 2002 debut record “Demolition Lovers” the epic closing track from their debut album I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love. The band has not performed “Demolition Lovers” since 2004.

Other than “Demolition Lovers” My Chemical Romance played the closing composition “I Never Told You What I Do For A Living” from the 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. The band hasn’t played the tune live since 2008.