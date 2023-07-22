Primavera Sound Will Not Return to Madrid in 2024

Home News Simon Li July 22nd, 2023 - 9:40 PM

One of the world’s greatest annual music festival, Primavera Sound Festival, has confirmed that they would not return to Madrid the next year, according to Stereogum.

The decision was shared by Primavera co-director Alfonso Lanza during an Stereogum interview. In May, he shared that “We have also wanted to propose something in Madrid for years. It’s a city we work with all year round with tours, and where we already did editions of our small autumn festival Primavera Club… So the double event that took place last year in Barcelona, will now be one weekend in Barcelona and another in Madrid.” However, another year at Madrid may not be possible.

“…persistent severe weather experienced in recent weeks … affected the pre-production of the festival,” says Lanza, blaming weather conditions for the cancelling of the first day of the event in Madrid.

The festival coordinators have also shared in a press release that the cancel of the festival at Madrid for another year is also due to “annoyances” with the city, pointing out that “in the run-up to 2024, the city does not have a site able to host an event of this magnitude and format in terms of audience demands, production requirements, and musical show.”

“As a consequence, although the evaluation of the festival was more than satisfactory on a musical level, the expectations we had were not fulfilled and the experience of the festivalgoers due to several logistical aspects was not the desired one. Inside the Ciudad del Rock, we experienced a festival full of great musical moments, but we are not oblivious to the annoyances” which led the team to conclude that “the conditions are not right for Madrid to have a Primavera Sound as it deserves in 2024.”