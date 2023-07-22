Hozier Shares Groovy New Song “De Selby (Part 2)” Ahead of “Unreal Unearth” Release

Home News Zach Monteiro July 22nd, 2023 - 10:11 AM

Hozier has recently released his newest song “De Selby (Part 2)” ahead of the release of his upcoming studio album Unreal Unearth. This new song along with “De Selby (Part 1) will serve as the openers to his upcoming studio release.

The song itself features a bass-driven funk and intimate lyrics; a considerable departure from “De Selby (Part 1)” which was slower in pace and dipping into a more traditional Gaelic passage before changing its pace with the second part. Both songs also share a name with Irish literature’s “De Selby” from The Third Policeman.

When asked about his latest work, Hozier commented by saying “This song reflects on darkness and night falling. It aligned with the thinking of the character of De Selby. When you can’t see your hands and the darkness end, they literally become one and the same. Part 2 is something of a descent. We are lost together in this moment with no beginning and no end.”

Hozier is currently finishing the UK leg of his “Unreal Unearth Tour”, and will begin the North American part on September 9th in St. Louis, Missouri at the Saint Louis Music Park. The tour, promoted by Live Nation, is set to be Hozier’s largest headline run within the US and Canada. The singer and songwriter will also be performing in North America on August 27th in Richmond, Virginia for Iron Blossom 2023.

Hozier’s upcoming studio album Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18th. Pre-orders can be found here.

Unreal Unearth Tracklist:

De Selby (Part 1) De Selby (Part 2) First Time Francesca I, Carrion (Icarian) Eat Your Young Damage Gets Done (ft. Brandi Carlile) Who We Are Son Of Nyx All Things End To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe) Butchered Tongue Anything But Abstract (Psychopomp) Unknown / Nth First Light

