YSL Sells $4,000 Nirvana Merchandise, Fans Respond

Home News Anya Kennelly July 20th, 2023 - 8:10 PM

According to Stereogum, a sub-brand of Yves Saint Laurent, Rive Droite is selling vintage Nirvana shirts to fans for up to $4, 450 for a rare Incesticide shirt from their 1992 album. While the shirts are extremely impressive finds that may be worth a lot, apparently the shirt should not be priced at more than $1,000. YSL has decided to mark up the price by a couple of thousand, even though the shirts are not made by the brand. Nirvana are not the only ones that they happen to be selling, pricy Elvis shirts are also up for grabs.

As NME has stated many Nirvana fans have expressed discontent with the prices, mostly in the name of Kurt Cobain with many saying that he would have been unhappy by this new development. Fans took to social media to share their feelings. One fan tweeted, “Ysl selling Nirvana shirt for $4,000? This is the opposite of what Kurt would have wanted. He thought $20 was too much for a concert ticket,” and “KC currently spinning in his grave at 45 rpm”.

While fans are outraged this is actually not the first time that something Nirvana-related has fetched such a lofty price. In 2021 Kurt Cobain’s guitar sold for $6 million and was one the most expensive pieces of music history to be bought.

In other news, Nirvana has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and in 2021 Cobain’s home was added to Washington’s register for historically significant sights.