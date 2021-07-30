Childhood Home of Kurt Cobain Added to Washington’s Heritage Register for Historically Significant Sites

Home News Krista Marple July 30th, 2021 - 8:32 PM

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain’s childhood home has recently been added to the Washington Heritage Register of historically significant sites. The house in Aberdeen was approved by Washington’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. Cobain lived in the home from 1968 to 1984.

“Generally we want to be sure that we’re acknowledging that something happened in a childhood home that was significant. In this case, it’s Kurt Cobain, who developed his musical passions and skills in Aberdeen and in that house. Everyone on the council recognized the importance of the place,” said Allyson Brooks, executive director of the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, according to Pitchfork.

Lee Bacon, the current co-owner of the home, stated that he has been working on recreating the house to make it look the way it originally did during the years that Cobain lived in it. Bacon told Rolling Stone that the house is “90 to 95 percent” finished. Once it is officially completed, which is currently looking to be next spring, he plans to host private tours of the home.

Along with acquiring the home, Bacon has also taken over a building in the Aberdeen area that will eventually become a “Tribute Lounge and Gallery Cafe,” which will be dedicated to the Nirvana frontman. The lounge will feature images, memorabilia and more.

A self-portrait caricature of Cobain recently sold for $281,250 this past June. The portrait sold at Julien’s Auctions’ Music Icons sale, which took place June 11-13. The drawing from Cobain featured him playing a guitar with the words “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” surrounding it. $10,000 was the original estimated price of the self-portrait but the price ended up exceeding that by far.