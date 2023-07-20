Skid Row Cancels Waukesha County Fair Performance Due to Illness

Home News Anya Kennelly July 20th, 2023 - 8:15 PM

According to Blabbermouth Skid Row will no longer be playing at the Waukesha County Fair. They were set to appear on July 22 at Waukesha County Fair in Waukesha, Wisconsin, but had to cancel due to illness. This was announced on Wednesday, July 19 and the fair could not find anyone to replace them at the last minute, but the other bands are still set to play, including Winger and Warrant.

This is not the first time that the band has been forced to cancel due to illness as they canceled shows on their Japanese Tour as well as their Australian tour this past May, due to their new lead singer, Erik Grönwall, having flu-like symptoms. Unfortunately, they had to reschedule the Australian tour because of this, and the tour had already been rescheduled once due to Dave “Snake” Sabo’s neck surgery.

Their bassist had to sit out a few shows on the European tour due to pressing family matters. The band has also had several members forced to miss shows due to covid and have been aided by Casey Sproatt to help fill in whenever a member is out. Fans are hoping the band will feel better and be able to perform all together soon without any hiccups. They recently released a new music video for their recent single “The Gang’s All Here,” which was dropped last year in March.