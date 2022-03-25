Skid Row Introduce Erik Grönwall As New Vocalist, Announce New Album The Gang’s All Here For October 2022 Release Alongside North American Tour Dates, Share Title Track

Home News Mohammad Halim March 25th, 2022 - 7:15 PM

Starring the legendary Sebastian Bach, iconic American rock band is back, along with a new singer, new track and new album! The new Swedish singer Erik Grönwall is set to replace former singer ZP Theart, who left Skid Row in 2016. Along with the news, the band is also participating in two tours. The first is with collaboration of Scorpions in Las Vegas from March 26 to April 16, according to Consequence. The second is their own tour from late April to the middle of October. The new album, titled The Gang’s All Here is set to release October 14.

For now, fans can enjoy one of the songs from the ten-tracked list, titled with the same name. “The Gang’s All Here” is filled with the rock-felt energy fans loved. Referencing the craziness that rock fans are familiar with, “Burnin’ down the city and I’m getting with the gang”.

The Gang’s All Here Tracklist:

01. Hell or High Water

02. The Gang’s All Here

03. Not Dead Yet

04. Time Bomb

05. Resurrected

06. Nowhere Fast

07. When the Lights Come On

08. Tear It Down

09. October’s Song

10. World’s on Fire

You can also view the tour list dates and locations below.

Skid Row 2022 Tour Dates:

03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

03/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *

04/30 — Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center

05/06 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino

05/07 — Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena

05/08 — Columbia, MD @ M3 Rock Festival

05/20 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amp

05/21 — Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amp

05/22 — Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino

05/26 — Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction

05/28 — Decatur, IL @ Devon Amo

05/29 — Coleman, MO @ Coleman Veterans Memorial Park

06/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

06/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino

06/04 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

06/16 — Burlington, ON @ Spencer Smith Park

06/18 — Lampe, MO @ Black Mountain Amp

06/24 — Milwaukee, MO @ Summerfest

06/25 — Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park

07/20 — Orange County, CA @ Pacific Amp

07/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol

07/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sunset Station

07/24 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga

07/25 — Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid State Fair

07/28 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Casino

07/29 — Tiffen, OH @ Ritz Theatre

07/30 — Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill Amp

09/09 — Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Casino

09/15 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

09/17 — Salamaca, NY @ Senica Casino

09/23 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy

10/08 — Shelton , WA @ Little Creed Casino

10/11 — Perry, GA @ Georgia National Fair

10/13 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster PAC

10/14 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Casino

10/15 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino