Skid Row Introduce Erik Grönwall As New Vocalist, Announce New Album The Gang’s All Here For October 2022 Release Alongside North American Tour Dates, Share Title Track

Starring the legendary Sebastian Bach, iconic American rock band is back, along with a new singer, new track and new album! The new Swedish singer Erik Grönwall is set to replace former singer ZP Theart, who left Skid Row in 2016. Along with the news, the band is also participating in two tours. The first is with collaboration of Scorpions in Las Vegas from March 26 to April 16, according to Consequence. The second is their own tour from late April to the middle of October. The new album, titled The Gang’s All Here is set to release October 14.
For now, fans can enjoy one of the songs from the ten-tracked list, titled with the same name. “The Gang’s All Here” is filled with the rock-felt energy fans loved. Referencing the craziness that rock fans are familiar with, “Burnin’ down the city and I’m getting with the gang”.
The Gang’s All Here Tracklist:
01. Hell or High Water
02. The Gang’s All Here
03. Not Dead Yet
04. Time Bomb
05. Resurrected
06. Nowhere Fast
07. When the Lights Come On
08. Tear It Down
09. October’s Song
10. World’s on Fire
You can also view the tour list dates and locations below.
Skid Row 2022 Tour Dates:
03/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
03/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/07 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/09 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/14 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater *
04/30 — Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center
05/06 — Tulsa, OK @ Osage Casino
05/07 — Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
05/08 — Columbia, MD @ M3 Rock Festival
05/20 — Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amp
05/21 — Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amp
05/22 — Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino
05/26 — Morton, MN @ Jackpot Junction
05/28 — Decatur, IL @ Devon Amo
05/29 — Coleman, MO @ Coleman Veterans Memorial Park
06/02 — Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center
06/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ Hard Rock Casino
06/04 — Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino
06/16 — Burlington, ON @ Spencer Smith Park
06/18 — Lampe, MO @ Black Mountain Amp
06/24 — Milwaukee, MO @ Summerfest
06/25 — Aurora, IL @ RiverEdge Park
07/20 — Orange County, CA @ Pacific Amp
07/22 — Tucson, AZ @ Casino Del Sol
07/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ Sunset Station
07/24 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga
07/25 — Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid State Fair
07/28 — Windsor, ON @ Caesars Casino
07/29 — Tiffen, OH @ Ritz Theatre
07/30 — Terre Haute, IN @ The Mill Amp
09/09 — Robinsonville, MS @ Horseshoe Casino
09/15 — Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium
09/17 — Salamaca, NY @ Senica Casino
09/23 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy
10/08 — Shelton , WA @ Little Creed Casino
10/11 — Perry, GA @ Georgia National Fair
10/13 — Kingston, NY @ Ulster PAC
10/14 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wild Creek Casino
10/15 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino