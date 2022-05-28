Skid Row Shares Anthemic New Music Video For “The Gang’s All Here”

Home News Federico Cardenas May 28th, 2022 - 2:17 PM

The New Jersey-based rock outfit Skid Row has shared a new music video for their single “The Gang’s All Here,” originally dropped in March. The single acts as the title track for Skid Row’s upcoming album, The Gang’s All Here, set to release on October 14.

Fittingly for an anthem all about brotherhood and adventures with your gang, the new music video was created in large part using fan-recorded footage from recent performances of the band. The usage of fan-recordings allows the viewers to see the band perform from a variety of different angles, with different shots from different cameras flashing on the screen every few seconds. As the video closes, the band presents a long list of every fan who contributed footage to the music video.

Blabbermouth quotes Skid Row’s guitarist, Scotti Hill explaining that, to him, this new single “represents the brotherhood of this band. And with the addition of [new singer] Erik [Grönwall], our bond is more solid than ever. Our fans have always been part of the family, so when it was time to shoot a video, we handed the camera work over to them. After all, they have the best perspective to capture the excitement of a Skid Row show.”

Grönwall himself commented on the release of the new video: “I’m so fucking psyched to finally release this video! This video is by the fans, for the fans. A big shout out to all the fans who made this video happen. Thank you!”

Watch the new music video for “The Gang’s All Here” via YouTube below,

Skid Row’s upcoming project The Gang’s All Here will be the first album featuring new singer Erik Grönwall, after the band’s former singer ZP Theart left the group in 2016.