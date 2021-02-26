Noname Shares First Song of 2021 with “Rainforest”

Home News Danielle Joyner February 26th, 2021 - 2:06 PM

Chicago rapper Noname has officially released her first song of the year titled “RAINFOREST” produced by The Kount. The track features vocals from Adam Ness.

The rapper’s new song has a cultural, jazzy beat intro and is later accompanied by her smooth, soft vocals and clever bars. The track comes from her album Factory Baby, which is rumored to release sometime this year.

Check out the track “RAINFOREST” below. The song like much of Noname’s tunes is culturally and socially conscious as she hints at the climate of the world in a few of her bars. “It’s f*ck they money, I’ma say it every song/ until the revolution come and all / the feds start runnin’.” Those lines share her views towards the nation as it is and the idea of people revolting against police brutality.

In 2020, Noname dropped a track titled “Song 33“, a song that was made in response to J. Cole’s “Snow on tha Bluff” record. Last year, while she wasn’t too focused on the music, Noname shared a video to social media of a freestyle she did over Jay Electronica’s “Act II: The Patents of Nobility(The Turn).”

In 2019, the artist launched a book club, which she spent most of 2020 building upon. She created the book club to “highlight progressive work from writers of color and writers within the LGBTQ community.”

Aside from her book club, Noname also teamed up with artists Saba and Smino and created a group called Ghetto Sage. They debuted their new group with the drop of their single ” Häagen Dazs” back in October.