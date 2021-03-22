Lost Girls Share Eerie New Single “Losing Something”

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 6:30 AM

Lost Girls have shared the newest single from their upcoming album Menneskekollektivet, which will be released on March 26. “Losing Something” follows the album’s title track, and creates an eerie sense through the course of the track.

Håvard Volden incorporates steady drum beats and dream-like instrumentals, Jenny Hval reflecting on various dreams. Hval’s cites a 1984 collection of prose and short brose written by Racter, the lyrics coming from his book The Policeman’s Beard is Half Constructed. the soundscape reflects one drifting off to sleep, “Losing Something” finding Hval and Volden experimenting with eerie instrumentals and reflecting on consciousness.

Lost Girls announced their upcoming album last month, sharing the single “Menneskekollektivet.” Translating to “human collective,” the album acts as on various aspects of the human experience. The pair have partnered together for over 10 years, however the upcoming album will be their first full-length release. Created to follow their 2018 EP, Feeling, the upcoming album will be available digitally on March 26, and physically on April 23 via Smalltown Supersound.

The album marks the first time Volden and Hval have worked in a studio together, the project made to feel “as part of a strange, improvised performance project.” The recording process included Hval performing situations, “sometimes just talking into the mic to discover rhymes or musical phrases,” while Volden’s instrumentals did the same.