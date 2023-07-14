Toad The Wet Sprocket Premiere “Best of Me (2023)” Exclusively on People Magazine – New Tour Dates Announced

Home News Parker Beatty July 14th, 2023 - 7:18 PM

Folk rockers Toad the Wet Sprocket have just shared a music video for their track ‘Best of Me (2023),’ released exclusively on People Magazine’s website. The song, which came as a part of remastered greatest hits album ALL YOU WANT (Bonus Edition) in May of this year, is an updated version of their 2021 album Starting Now’s lead single.

One of few love songs in the ‘Good Intentions’ and ‘Walk on the Ocean’ band’s multi-decade history, ‘Best of Me’ is a homely tune full of romantic metaphors and bright instrumentation, with some slight country twang that may surprise fans of the band’s more alt-rock attuned sound in the 90’s. While listening, one is reminded of frontman Glen Philips’ divorce in 2014 after a 25 year marriage, with Philips now preparing to wed his fiancée in August of this year. With this in mind, the song becomes a happy reminder that one can always love again, no matter the circumstance or heartbreak.

The video for ‘Best of Me (2023)’ features Glen Philips and the rest of the band walking slowly through beautiful yet familiar scenery within the American countryside, such as a beach, a field, and some railroad tracks.

Alongside the music video, the band also announced additional tour dates for their ongoing North American tour, with the first leg concluding this month and the second beginning in August, set to end on October 14 at the Granada Theatre in Mt. Vernon, Illinois. Performing with the band will be original members Glen Philips, Todd Nichols, and Dean Dinning, as well as musicians Jon Sosin (lap steel, keyboards, mandolin) and Carl Thompson (drums, percussion)

Listen to ‘Best of Me (2023)’ by Toad the Wet Sprocket below.