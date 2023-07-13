Decisive Pink Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2023 - 12:36 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, musical duo Decisive Pink have released their debut album last month and now the duo will be supporting the album on tour this fall with US dates in October and European shows in November.

Things kick off in Boston before Decisive Pink stop in Los Angeles, Seattle, Germany, Belgium, Brighton, Netherlands, Germany and more. For tickets and more information visit ticketmaster.com.

According to their website, Decisive Pink are comprised of Angel Deradoorian and Moscow-based songwriter Kate Shilonosova. The duo’s music represents a buoyant mash-up of influences ranging from 80s J-pop, early 90s rave and the swagger of new jack swing

Decisive Pink Tour Dates

10/17 – The Lilypad – Boston, MA

10/19 – Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn, NY

10/21 – 2220 Arts – Los Angeles, CA

10/23 – RickShaw Stop – San Francisco, CA

10/26 – Barboza – Seattle, WA

10/27 – Polaris Hall – Portland, OR

11/4 – Week-End Fest, Cologne, Germany

11/5 – Petit Brain – Paris, France

11/7 – Witloof Bar – Brussels, Belgium

11/8 – Courtyard Theater – London, UK

11/9 – The Rose Hill – Brighton, UK

11/11 – Le Guess Who – Utrecht, Netherlands

11/15 – Loopen, Copenhaguen – Denmark

11/17 – Transcentury Update – Leipzig, Germany