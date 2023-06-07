K.Flay Announces New Album MONO for Sept 2023 Release and Shares New Single & Video “Shy”

Home News Roy Lott June 7th, 2023 - 6:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagn

K.Flay has announced that her new full-length studio album MONO, will be out on September 15th via GIANT Music. K.Flay co-produced the entire LP, co-wrote with a number of talented folks, including Jason Suwito, Jeoff Harris, Dave Hammer, Pink Slip, and Paul Meany, who executive produced the album. MONO is also the first full-length for GIANT Music. “In my music, I’m so comfortable being loud and brazen, but in my personal life, I can be a bit shy. Especially when it comes to romantic relationships. I wrote this song after I’d just met my (now) girlfriend. And I sent it to her out of the blue. I guess I only know how to flirt through songs? It worked though.”

She also released her new song “Shy,” the second single and video from the forthcoming LP. Check out the electrifying new track below along with its accompanying music video. The video is 90’s nostalgia, showing K.Flay performing the song in black & white with a long mic and a cameo from a teddy bear.

“Dave Hammer produced this one and he and I have this crazy energy between us. I think when we get together to make music we’re able to disregard the ‘shoulds’ and be purely creative together. A lot of the guitar parts were just freestyle takes, us messing around. but there was a wildness to them that hit us both in the right places.”

The song follows the previously released and riveting lead single “Raw Raw.”