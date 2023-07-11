Cirith Ungol To Play in Los Angeles for the First Time in 35 Years Plus Shows in Denver and New York

Home News Cait Stoddard July 11th, 2023 - 5:10 PM

American heavy metal band Cirith Ungol announced three special live performances. The trio of dates includes a show in Denver for the first rime ever, a performance in New York City and a gig in Los Angeles, which marks Cirith Ungol’s first live appearance in 35 years.

In the press release the band expressed their thoughts about the upcoming shows.

“CIRITH UNGOL legions arise! We are coming to unleash our epic metal darkness upon three US cities. Los Angeles will see our first appearance since 1988 – be there to behold this triumphant return! Our Colorado show will mark the band’s first time ever in the Centennial State, and for you New York diehards, we cannot wait to return and play for you. Prepare yourself for an unforgettable descent into the abyss!”

Tickets are on sale now by visiting metalblade.com.



Cirith Ungol released their Half Past Human EP through Metal Blade Records in 2021. The globe was ravaged by pandemic in the wake of the release of their reunion album Forever Black in April 2020. As time stood still, the band dug deep into their archival crypts, drawing back the history to expose long-forgotten jewels from their storied past.

In doing so, Cirith Ungol exhumed four songs written in a bygone era but never properly included as part of their fabled discography. The band swept the dust off the relics and summoning the long dead forces back to life.

Each song was reimagined, injected with a fresh dose of power, vitality while preserving the band’s trademark mysticism and remaining drenched in sinister energy.

Cirith Ungol Tour Dates

8/18 – The Gothic Theater – Denver, CO w/ Night Demon, Castle Rat, Chamber Mage

8/20 – Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY w/ Night Demon, Sanhedrin

10/20 – The Roxy – West Hollywood, CA