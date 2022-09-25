Venom Inc Unveil Striking New Video For “There’s Only Black”

Coming on the heels of an October touring announcement, heavy metal pact Venom Inc establishes their dark reign once more with latest single “There’s Only Black”.

A video has further aided the single’s preparation in release. It showcases various subjects who are prone to being swallowed by a form of darkness; with children and women bleeding jet black tears from their empty sockets as the video’s plotline furthers itself into doomsday.

Generally, the new track serves as both lead single and title track off their latest album There’s Only Black (2022). It possesses the classic flavor that makes the band dark and extreme; even draws a morsel of comparison to the early 2000s content by Pantera per their then-said-to-be final album Reinventing the Steel (2000).

But don’t get things twisted, Venom Inc still stands on their own even in wake of certain lineup and stage name changes.

Avoiding confusion from their core audience, Venom Inc is an offspring group from the 1970s-founded metal band Venom. The difference here is that Venom Inc comprises former longtime Venom members Jeff “Mantas” Dunn and Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan, alongside Jeramie Kling; whereas simply Venom comprises Conrad “Cronos” Lant, Stuart “Rage” Dixon and Danny “Dante” Needham.

The band came up with the name through management and founding members of the original Venom pact. A decision for this came about when discussions of touring were in order to promote Venom Inc’s library of head-bashing tunes.

The three-piece collective have been on non-stop tour since 2015 and are due to enter the arena for more venues this October by way of the anticipated There’s Only Black Across America 2022 Tour. Dates and locations for the series are as followed:

10/27/2022: New York Gramercy

10/28/2022: Rochester Montage Music Hall

10/29/2022: Cleveland Odeon

10/30/2022: Detroit The Loving Touch

11/01/2022: Iowa City Wildwood

11/02/2022: Joilet The Forge

11/03/2022: Columbus King of Clubs

11/04/2022: Harrison Blue Note

11/05/2022: Atlanta Mass Destructions Festival 3

11/06/2022: New Orleans One Eyed Jacks

11/07/2022: Memphis Growlers

11/09/2022: Indianapolis Black Circle

11/10/2022: Pittsburgh The Crafthouse

11/11/2022: Reading Reverb

11/12/2022: Portland Genos Rock Club

11/13/2022: Boston Brighton Music Hall

The band will be resuming touring overseas following U.S. dates up until February of 2023. To see the visualizer for the much talked about single (“There’s Only Black”), click the video below: