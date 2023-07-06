Atreyu Releases “Gone” from ‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ EP and Announces New Album, ‘The Beautiful Dark of Life’

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2023 - 7:16 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Metalcore band Atreyu have announced The Moment You Find Your Flame EP will be released on August 18 through Spinefarm and hot on the heels of the recent EP is The Hope Of A Spark.

Inspired initially by ideas brought by guitarist Dan Jacobs, the lead single “Gone” is an arena-ready rock anthem that yearns for a lost love and laments the personal failings that brought about the relationship’s demise

The Moment You Find Your Flame EP is produced by long-time collaborator John Feldman, reflects the struggle in recognizing one’s self-worth and it touches on internal battles, self-doubt, and insecurities that can overshadow one’s perception of their own abilities.

The band has found its own flame, a metaphor for their soul-baring introspection and providing comfort and catharsis through music in the face of universal emotions that unite us all.

“We draw strength from each other and give each other the space and support to be the best, most creative person we can be,” Jacobs explains. “And together, right now, that makes us the best band we’ve ever been.”

“‘The Moment You Find Your Flame’ is the path you’ve set out on to recovery. You’ve followed the glimmer of hope and potential, and the way forward is beginning to reveal itself. But it is still only a little flame. It needs nurturing still,” said bassist and vocalist Porter McKnight.

The Moment You Find Your Flame Tracklist

Good Enough Immortal Gone I Don’t Wanna Die