Atreyu Releases “Watch Me Burn” and Announces The Hope of a Spark EP Due April 14 via Spinefarm Records

Home News Roy Lott March 19th, 2023 - 10:42 PM

Atreyu has released their latest single “Watch Me Burn” alongside the video and announces the new EP, The Hope Of A Spark, due April 14 via Spinefarm.

The single, “Watch Me Burn” is the EP’s phoenix rising from life’s trial-by-fire, a call to arms to let renewed hope emerge from smoldering embers and ash. “To me, it’s a song about being cleansed by fire,” said bassist Marc ‘Porter’ McKnight. “Whatever it is that’s bringing you down and holding you back, burn it down. Use it, learn from it, move on, and grow. That thing does not deserve you and you don’t deserve it.”

“It’s very relatable to all of us individually, but it’s also incredibly pertinent to the journey of this band,” adds frontman Brandon Saller, who leads the track’s anthemic, hooky chorus with a defiant cry of Even when flames grow higher/I’ll be fighting till I’m dead.

“Watch Me Burn” follows the band’s previously released single “Drowning”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi