ANOHNI and the Johnsons Share Trippy New Video for Song “Sliver of Ice”

Cait Stoddard June 13th, 2023

According to pitchfork.com, today ANOHNI and the Johnsons have shared another new song from their upcoming album My Back Was a Bridge for You to Cross. The Lou Reed inspired single is called “Sliver of Ice.”

As a whole, “Sliver of Ice” showcases how talented ANOHNI and the Johnsons are as a band because the low key instrumentation brings a heavy blues vibe that is filled with strong emotions and the vocal performance is lovely due how the vocalists commanding voice brings harmonic feeling of having a deep desire to be with a person.

In the following statement ANOHNI shared a statement about her relationship with Reed, who died in 2013 at the age of 71 years old.

“A friend of mine expressed to me in the final months of his life that the simplest sensations had begun to feel almost rapturous; a carer had placed a shard of ice on his tongue one day and it was such a sweet and unbelievable feeling that it caused him to weep with gratitude. He was a hardcore kind of guy and these moments were transforming the way he was seeing things. I wrote “Sliver of Ice,” remembering those words of his.”