Vampire Weekend’s Upcoming Album is “Close To Done”

Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023

According to stereogum.com, last month Vampire Weekend announced a vinyl only live album series beginning with the already released Frog On The Bass Drum Vol. 01 Live In Indianapolis, which is made up of recordings from the band’s June 2019 show in Indianapolis and it includes the band’s cover of Bob Dylan’s song “Jokerman.”

Although the accompanying newsletter would have come out on June 7, the letter would contain updates around what Vampire Weekend have been up to and those updates are now beginning to circle the internet.

In that vinyl-accompanying newsletter, drummer Chris Tomson talks about how “Ezra [Koenig] took a raga singing lesson with Terry Riley in rural Japan and wrote what he considers to be 7 of his all-time top 10 best songs.”

Tomson continues, writing about how getting “to connect, jawbone, and jam” with his bandmates without pressures or responsibility made him think about their early days at Columbia University. “I personally found an immense peace and pleasure from creating with the guys like we had in the Ruggles days,” he writes. “The vibe was strong.”

Vampire Weekend‘s unnamed album is a follow up to 2019’s Father Of The Bride, which is apparently “close to done.” In a PS, Tomson promises further updates by the end of the year. “I feel like it just might be our best yet,” he ends. “10 songs, no skips.”