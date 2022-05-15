mxmtoon Debuts Mesmerizing New Single “coming of age”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 15th, 2022 - 11:47 AM

The pop icon mxmtoon anticipates fans with her upcoming release of her new album titled rising which releases next Friday. As a surprise and celebration of her album release, mxmtoon shared a new single form her beloved North American tour!

The soundtrack cover is similar to pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour with tears falling mxmtoon instead. The artist described her piece, “I started focusing on mxmtoon when I was seventeen. Four years have passed since then, and I’ve grown up and changed so much since being the teenager that started all of this. “coming of age” is about the growth I’ve experienced between writing, producing, and personally understanding the individual I know myself to be currently.” The music starts with a funky, catchy beet, as mxmtoon confronts maturity, “Feels like I changed, maybe you should try it too”. The song is about her no longer trying to fit in with a crowd, and finally expressing herself. “Brush my hair in the mirror. Maybe I’ll dye it later. I head the color is dated, but I don’t care what they said.”

In over three days, the song has more than 20 thousand views and 3 thousand likes on Youtube. The new track is a hit for those experiencing maturity and self love. You can view the rest of the tracklist below.

rising Track List

1.mona lisa

2.learn to love you

3.victim of nostalgia

4.sad disco

5.frown

6.florida

7.scales

8.growing pains

9.dizzy

10.haze

11.dance (end of the world)

12.coming of age

