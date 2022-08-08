mxmtoon Announces Rising Deluxe LP and Shares Catchy New Single “kaleidoscope”

Home News Lucy Yang August 8th, 2022 - 10:58 AM

Releasing a brand new deluxe version of her new song, mxmtoon is coming for another hit this summer! This deluxe package will be featuring two new songs: “plastic pony” and “kaleidoscope.”

She has just released the audio version of kaleidoscope on her official youtube channel! Take a listen for yourself below:

This song needlessly to say feels like a breath of fresh air. As colorful as this album cover page is: it’s resonating, refreshing and so easy to fall in love with. One thing about mxmtoon is that her lyrics will never miss to impress her listeners. This song is yet another great hit that should easily make anyone appreciate her music.

In the making of this deluxe version, Maia (mxmtoon) explained herself: “serve the function of building on more to the story of me. ‘kaleidoscope’ being about the wildly vast facets of self that we as people can inhabit, and ‘plastic pony’ covering the realization that life can sometimes slip through our fingers. both lend themselves to the narrative rising tells, while leaving the next chapter of mxmtoon open for exploration!” (thefader)

People are inherently changing each day with new experiences we have. ‘kaleidoscope’ is so innately beautiful in the sense that people should feel more liberated to be different versions of ourselves. Removing labels and restrictions that others put on and just be ourselves without needing to explain to others why we are the way we are. Living freely and undefined should be the message that everyone sticks attached on in this day and age.

Without further to say, let us hope for mxmtoon’s official release of this wonderful album. For any other updates from the artist, checkout mxdwn’s latest articles here!