LL Cool J Postpones Shows and adds to Rock the Bells 2023

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2023 - 2:43 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, artist LL Cool J was scheduled to headline The F.O.R.C.E. Live starting this month but it has been announced that the the first leg of J’s performances have been postponed.

To further explain the postponed dates, the rapper posted a video statement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LL COOL J (@llcoolj)

“I have to give my fans an experience that is unforgettable. I want to make sure everything is done right, and in order to do that, I had to change some things up. The updated tour dates are now live. Link in Bio to check it out. I’ll see you there. More to come.”

For now, the artists LL and DJ Z-Trip have been added to the lineup of this year’s Rock The Bells and the event happens on August 5 at Forest Hills Stadium.

The line up also features artists Queen Latifah, Ludacris, De La Soul, Method Man, Redman, Swizz Beatz (with special guests), Salt-n-Pepa, Big Daddy Kane, Rakim, Slick Rick, MC Lyte and more.

THE F.O.R.C.E. LIVE: 2023 Tour Dates