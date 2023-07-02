JD Pinkus (Butthole Surfers) & Tall Tall Trees Share “Can’t C#” Video | ‘Ponder Machine’ LP Out Today via Shimmy-Disc

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 2nd, 2023 - 4:24 PM

Last Friday, an album brewed up by JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers and Tall Tall Trees (Mike Savino) called “Ponder Machine” was released. This new LP, produced by Kramer, has its roots in high mountain bluegrass, but is complemented by a haunting depth. The LP is introduced with:

“Take a Deep Dive into their secluded mountain stream, but beware the rapids and hang tight to your tube! That heretic howl is not in your imagination, and yes, the ancient trees may shift slightly as you rocket past, just enough to offer a glowing glimpse into the strange new world illuminated by a pair of passionate, psychedelic banjo masters. If a trembling string fails to find its traditional fret, the network of fungi beneath your feet may be alerted by the wanton sounds of SpaceGrass (or is it ‘SlowGrass’ ?) shifting magnetically in the cosmic blue-lit forest. Watch out for boiling soils beneath your feet. Hold tight in that brainy space between your ears – better just lay back and enjoy the long slow slide.”

Before the release of this album last Friday, the group had dropped two singles, “Fungal Mountain Breakdown” and “Afterlifer.” Now, as the album releases, they have shared its final track, “Can’t C#” alongside an accompanying music video. Listen to “Can’t C#” via the official music video below.

On the new song, Pinkus wrote: “A tragic ballad with a happy ending… just kiddin’… it’s three different stories with a common outcome and it’s not played in C#. Give a listen and feel free to sing along with the whales and songbirds.”