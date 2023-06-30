Charli XCX Shares New Single From The ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack “Speed Drive”

Home News Parker Beatty June 30th, 2023 - 7:21 PM

While movie fans may be looking forward to July 21 for the Barbie vs. Oppenheimer theatrical showdown, music fans are greatly anticipating the release of BARBIE: THE ALBUM, which has released its next single ahead of its release later this month: ‘Speed Drive’ by eclectic pop songstress Charli XCX.

Falling just seconds short of two minutes, the track is quick, punchy, and catchy as all hell, pounding with bass and synthesizer. Keen ears will note an interpolation of Toni Basil’s ‘Mickey’ as Charli sings “Oh Barbie you’re so fine, You’re so fine you blow my mind,”with heavy autotune effects making her sound (purposefully) almost robotic.

As reported by NME, comes as the fifth single from BARBIE: THE ALBUM, following last week’s ‘Barbie World’ by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice, as well as ‘WATITI’ by Karol G, ‘Angel’ by PinkPantheress, and finally ‘Dance The Night’ by Dua Lipa, the last of which has been featured prominently in the movie’s promotional material and trailer.

The soundtrack is executive produced by Mark Ronson, best known for his work with Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, and Duran Duran. Other artists who are to be featured are Lizzo, HAIM, Tame Impala, Dominic Fike, and the actor Ryan Gosling, who plays ‘Ken’ in the film alongside Margot Robbie’s performance as the titular character. Whether fans are going to get to hear Gosling sing again since his role in the 2016 musical film La La Land is yet to be announced.

Listen to Charli XCX’s ‘Speed Drive’ from BARBIE: THE ALBUM below.