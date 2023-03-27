Easy Eye Sound Announces Anthology of Blues Tell Everybody!: 21st Century Juke Joint Blues for August 2023 Release and Shares Video for Robert Finely’s “Tell Everybody”

Home News Jaden Johnson March 27th, 2023 - 8:49 PM

Easy Eye Sound, plans to release Blues anthology, Tell Everybody! (21st Century Juke Joint Blues From Easy Eye Sound), made to survey the current state of jazz music. Featuring the deep cuts from Easy Eye Sound’s Nashville recording studio, set to display a broad range of musical voices from Billboard 2022 Blues Label of the Year and is set to release August 11th. Founder, Dan Auerbach, draws the sounds from every end of the Blues spectrum from acoustic ballads to the more traditional Rock & Roll anthems. The album will feature the likes of R.L. Boyce, Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, gospel influences from Leo “Bud” Welch; as well as Detroit duo Moonrisers, Chicago’s Gabe Carter, Kentucky’s own Nat Myers.

Recently released song, “Tell Everybody!”, performed by soul musician and guitarist, Robert Finley, giving audiences a taste of the country blues Finley has been performing for decades. Along with vocal performances from Finley, he is backed by Kenny Brown (guitar), Eric Deaton (bass) and Kinney Kimbrough (drums). This lively country bar jam keeps the same classic nuisances avid blues listeners have enjoyed over the genre’s creation and gives listeners a hint for what is to come on this upcoming project. Along with the song, Easy Eye Sound releases a fun-loving, bar party music video capturing the taste and beauty of the dive bar experience.