Be Your Own Pet Announce Reunion For Upcoming Jack White Tour

Home News Tara Mobasher March 15th, 2022 - 4:48 PM

The Nashville indie-garage band, Be Your Own Pet, will be reuniting in support of Jack White’s The Supply Chain Issues tour in April. The band parted ways in 2008 after Universal Records revealed that it would remove tracks from their sophomore album Get Awkward when they found that some lyrics were “too violent.”

The band states that they were “pushed past its limits” when they were still pressured to perform at the Warped Tour.

“I was heartbroken when they cut three songs off the album,” singer Jemina Pearl said. “The label was worried we would be a bad influence on teenagers…I think being forced to do the Warped Tour really broke us, and all of that was the beginning of the end.”

The group will be performing at two of White’s shows, one on April 28 in Atlanta, Georgia, and the other on April 30 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We were so young,” Guitarist Jonas Stein added . “Looking back on the whole experience, part of me feels bad for the young kids we were, playing an adult game. The other part of me thinks ‘damn, that was an amazing experience and we really tore some shit up!’ We had a good run at it but when it was time to call it quits, we called it.”

Be Your Own Pet will perform in support of White alongside The Kills, Ezra Furman, Natalie Bergman and others on his North American leg.