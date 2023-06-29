Anjimile shares Powerful New Song “Father”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2023 - 2:32 PM

According to stereogum.com, in September artist Anjimile will be releasing his first album since 2020’s Giver Taker. The indie-folk performer has already shared the lead single and title track from The King and now the artist has shared the song “Father,” which features guitar by Brad Allen William.

As a whole, the instrumentation on Anjimile’s latest tune is lovey by how the beautiful guitar playing fills the air with delicate and harmonic chords while the artist serenades the ears with bittersweet melody.

In the following statement Anjimile mentions what his latest song is about.

“I wrote this song with my parents in mind as a sort of gesture of appreciation and love for everything they did to try and support me before, during, and after I went to rehab and got sober in early 2016,” shares Anjimile in a statement. “Thanks, mom and dad.”