Hell’s Heroes 2023 Lineup Announced Featuring Triptykon Performing Early Celtic Frost Material, Razor, Possessed and More

Hell’s Heroes Festival will return for its fifth year to Houston’s White Oak Music Hall on March 24 and 25 next year. Triptykon is scheduled to headline and perform an entire set of early Celtic Frost songs, including cuts from 1984’s Morbid Tales and 1985’s To Mega Therion. Also in the lineup are Possessed, Razor, Demon, Pagan Altar, Satan, Visigoth, Night Demon, Night Cobra, Hällas, Haunt, Danava and more.

“We are honored to have Triptykon join the epic lineup for Hell’s Heroes 2023,” festival organizer (and Night Cobra vocalist and Necrofier guitarist/vocalist) Christian Larson said. “This is a really cool and diverse mix of the best metal bands from around the world. Special thanks to all of the bands, crews, and especially the fans, who allow gatherings like this to happen. See you at the show!” (BrooklynVegan)

The full lineup is as follows:

Triptykon (performing early Celtic Frost)

Possessed

Razor

Demon

Leige Lord

Pagan Altar

Satan

Visigoth

Ross the Boss

Night Demon

Hällas

Brocas Helm

Skull Fist

Haunt

Night Cobra

Christian Mistress

Riot City

Danava

Goat Horn

Freeways

Spell

Tower

Morgul Blade

Natur

Century

Gatekeeper

Midnight Dice

Voltax

