The Used Announce New Album ‘Toxic Positivity’ For May 2023 Release

The Used have promised the release of a new album ‘Toxic Positivity’ set to be released May 19, 2023. The album is currently available for pre-save on most major streaming medias. For immediate listening, the band has released a new single off of the album called “People Are Vomit”. You can listen to this clearly cheerful and peppy song down below. The two-decade-old band is still making music, to the excitement of their fans. The American band is also on tour yet again.

‘Toxic Positivity’ will be the 18th album from the band. The song is a harder rock song, with the slight whiney sound one would expect in an early pop-punk song. It is like the heavier, lesser-known b grade green day. The song is bitter and angry, a mood within itself. However, that same mood can be better expressed by better artists.

The anger in the song is not totally unjustified. The world at the moment is not a happy one – political unreset, a three-year-long global pandemic, rise in bigotry. However, the song touches on none of that as it refuses to specify what point it wants to make. The song just screams that the world sucks and people ruin everything – well we already know that. What specifically are you angry about? The song wants to be deep but carries the same false rebellion seen in “edgy” middle-schoolers. The song is like teenage angst. It is just meaningless, although justified, rage. It is ok to be angry as long as you know how to channel an direct that anger. That is how you make a poignant statement, and this song is simply without.

Listen to the song below and judge for yourself:



