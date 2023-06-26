Fleet Foxes Invite Fan Onstage To Play Guitar On “White Winter Hymn” At Orlando Show

Home News Cait Stoddard June 26th, 2023 - 5:46 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

According to stereogum.com, a weeks ago Fleet Foxes kicked off a summer tour where they performed songs from The Strokes and Joni Michelle. During their show on June 25 at Hard Rock Live in Orlando the band brought a fan onstage to play the guitar on the song “White Winter Hymn.”

Based from the footage, it seems that the crowd is enjoying the performance because they are cheering for the fan who is performing on stage with the Fleet Foxes.

The special moment during the show displays how much love Fleet Fox have for their fans and surely it was a magical moment for the fan to be performing with his favorite band.

Watch Fleet Foxes Bring A Fan Onstage To Play Guitar On “White Winter Hymnal” In Orlando https://t.co/wczYnz2Unf pic.twitter.com/ZBtSquYnqC — jixuan (@jixuankids) June 26, 2023