Stormzy Admits to Certain Flaws in New Song “Toxic Trait” Featuring Fredo

Home News Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 4:58 PM

After his last song “This Is What I Mean,” the British Rapper and singer Stormzy has just released his latest single “Toxic Trait,” featuring Fredo, a fellow rapper, admitting to his past flaws, according to Stereogum. Below is the official music video for “Toxic Trait.”



Stormzy really took time to put in the quality in this song, giving the audiences a long-awaited banger with the surprising collaboration with Fredo. The video showcased many smooth and colorful transition from once scene to another, each with Stormzy acting according to the lyrics and mood of the song. The surprising scene of Fredo taking mental counselling to talk about his toxic traits in a relationship, smoothly tying back to the song as he suddenly starts to rap, is what really blows the audiences’ minds. The ending features all the scenes from the video and painted them as an oil painting, with Stormzy and Fredo standing in front of it.