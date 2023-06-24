Stormzy Admits to Certain Flaws in New Song “Toxic Trait” Featuring Fredo

After his last song “This Is What I Mean,” the British Rapper and singer Stormzy has just released his latest single “Toxic Trait,” featuring Fredo, a fellow rapper, admitting to his past flaws, according to Stereogum. Below is the official music video for “Toxic Trait.”
Stormzy really took time to put in the quality in this song, giving the audiences a long-awaited banger with the surprising collaboration with Fredo. The video showcased many smooth and colorful transition from once scene to another, each with Stormzy acting according to the lyrics and mood of the song. The surprising scene of Fredo taking mental counselling to talk about his toxic traits in a relationship, smoothly tying back to the song as he suddenly starts to rap, is what really blows the audiences’ minds. The ending features all the scenes from the video and painted them as an oil painting, with Stormzy and Fredo standing in front of it.
When asked about this new song and the video, Stormzy says that “After listening to the lyrics, I wanted to have fun with this video.” The video’s director Femi Ladi says that he “liked the idea of bringing a renaissance-style painting to life, whilst still feeling grounded in the world of Stormzy.” When asked about the specific scenes of the video and bringing in more talents to the set, he commented that “We collaborated on all the scenarios together which was great – as well as being able to bring in the likes of Fredo and Alison Hammond for their own toxic therapy sessions!”