Cindy Wilson Releases New Single “Wait” From Upcoming Album ‘Realms’

Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2023 - 4:26 PM

Cindy Wilson of The B-52s will be releasing her second solo album Realms on August 25 by Kill Rock Stars. Following the news about her upcoming album, the artist has shared her latest single “Wait.”

As a whole, Wilson‘s latest tune is lovely by how the artist mixes her vocal harmonies with a backing that sounds like dancing among the stars. Also the instrumentation is wonderful due to how each guitar riff, drum beats and keyboard note contributes to the spacey theme on this composition. “Wait” will cause listeners to hum along while the music can be heard from their headphones.

In the following statement Wilson describes the meaning behind her latest composition.

“Though I love all of the tracks on Realms, there is something special about ‘Wait.’ Its beautiful vocal melody; abstract love song about being in the right place at the right time.”