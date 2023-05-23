B-52’s Cindy Wilson Announces New Solo Album Realms for August 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Midnight

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2023 - 2:57 PM

Cindy Wilson of The B-52‘s has announced her second solo album Realms, will be out August 25 by Kill Rock Stars. Wilson made the record with producers and electronic musicians Suny Lyons and Ryan Monahan, drummer Sterling Campbell and strings from Maria Kindt.

In light of the news about the upcoming album, Wilson has shared the sizzling single “Midnight” and as a whole, the song is amazing by how the catchy music vibe brings a kick of techno and pop music while Wilson’s voice serenades the ears with bittersweet sound. Wilson’s passion for music can be felt while listening to “Midnight.”

In the press release Wilson explains to SPIN about the creation of her upcoming music.

“Being in the B-52s has been a playful and creative endeavor. Doing the solo project with Suny Lyons has been too. I worked with Suny on a previous effort called Changes, and enjoyed working with him, so I asked him to do the next one, Realms.

The artist adds: “I feel the techno vibe mixed with other elements is modern and unexpected, which is beautiful. I got to use my strong voice emotions with the tender, and I love it. The first song Midnight, goes through the realms of midnight. It’s an upbeat dance dream of love at a magical hour. Inviting the listener to come along. Let’s go!”