Dethklok Releases Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum

Home News Jaden Johnson May 21st, 2023 - 10:35 PM

Cartoon band, Dethklok, announce the release of their expanded edition to their 2007 debut LP, The Dethalbum. Originally being created for the Adult Swim tv series, Metalocalypse, the latest re-release will feature nine unreleased tracks on top of the 15 previous songs featured on the LP. The band’s music is composed by show co-creator Brendon Small, metal drummer Gene Hoglan, and others.

The show first debuted in 2006 and followed the fictional part-American and part-Scandinavian metal band, Dethklok, and lasted four seasons with the show coming to an end in 2012. This 24-song compilation will serve as the animated band’s revitalization just in time for the upcoming animated film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, which is set to release later in the 2023 year. Alongside the film, there will also be a new album from the band titled, Dethalbum IV, serving as the film’s soundtrack as well.

Along with the new revival of their own franchise, Dethklok will also be co-headlining Babymetal’s 2023 North American Tour which will begin late summer and continue through the fall.

The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) Tracklist: