Dethklok Releases Expanded Edition of The Dethalbum

May 21st, 2023 - 10:35 PM

Cartoon band, Dethklok, announce the release of their expanded edition to their 2007 debut LP, The Dethalbum. Originally being created for the Adult Swim tv series, Metalocalypse, the latest re-release will feature nine unreleased tracks on top of the 15 previous songs featured on the LP. The band’s music is composed by show co-creator Brendon Small, metal drummer Gene Hoglan, and others. 

The show first debuted in 2006 and followed the fictional part-American and part-Scandinavian metal band, Dethklok, and lasted four seasons with the show coming to an end in 2012. This 24-song compilation will serve as the animated band’s revitalization just in time for the upcoming animated film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, which is set to release later in the 2023 year. Alongside the film, there will also be a new album from the band titled, Dethalbum IV, serving as the film’s soundtrack as well.

Along with the new revival of their own franchise, Dethklok will also be co-headlining Babymetal’s 2023 North American Tour which will begin late summer and continue through the fall.

The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition) Tracklist:

  1. Murmaider
  2. Go Into the Water
  3. Awaken
  4. Bloodrocuted
  5. Go Forth and Die
  6. Fansong
  7. Better Metal Snake
  8. The Lost Vikings
  9. Thunderhorse
  10. Briefcase Full of Guts
  11. Birthday Dethday
  12. Hatredcopter
  13. Castratikron
  14. Face Fisted
  15. Detharmonic
  16. Deththeme
  17. Duncan Hills Coffee Jingle
  18. Blood Ocean
  19. Murdertrain a Comin’
  20. Pickles Intro
  21. Kill You
  22. Hatredy
  23. Dethklok Gets in Tune
  24.  Go Into the Water (Gulf of Danzig Remix)
