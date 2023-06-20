Man Accused of Throwing Phone at Bebe Rexha Claims He Thought ‘It Would Be Funny’

Home News Cait Stoddard June 20th, 2023 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to variety.com, the 27 year old man charged for allegedly throwing a cell phone at singer Bebe Rexha allegedly said the incident was a joke. The pop singer was hit above the eye by a cell phone that came from the audience during her June 18 performance on the Rooftop at Pier 17.

The footage of the incident shows the phone hitting Rexha, which caused her to fall to the floor before being escorted off stage by her team. The artist was later rushed to a local hospital, where she received multiple stitches.

Bebe Rexha gets hit by phone in the face on stage pic.twitter.com/AJ1Xj7NtfR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2023

New York Police were notified of the assault and a preliminary investigation “determined that a 27-year-old male intentionally threw a cell phone” at Rexha. Nicolas Malvagna was later identified and was taken into custody on the scene while EMS sent Rexha to a hospital.

Despite her injuries, Rexha went on Instagram to let her fans know she will be ok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

